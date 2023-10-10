7 Filipinos missing amid armed conflict between Hamas, Israel

Husband of Filipina also potentially “held by armed individuals”

(Eagle News)–Seven Filipinos remain missing as the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel rages on.

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said the husband of a Filipina may have also been held by armed individuals.

The embassy said his wife recognized him in a video showing armed individuals and a man possibly being brought to Gaza that was sent to the embassy.

“While it cannot independently verify the identity of the man based on the video alone, the embassy considers the report of the wife as compelling and urgently relayed the information to the Israel authorities,” the embassy said, adding that it was also “working with community contacts on this matter.”

According to the embassy, based on information verified as of October 9, the seven still unaccounted for are part of the 29 Filipinos initially reported as missing.

So far, the seven cannot be contacted via their mobile phone numbers or social media accounts.

The remaining 22 of the 29, meanwhile, were rescued by Israeli security forces and were transferred to a safer area.

The embassy said of the 22, one was being treated in a hospital for moderate injuries sustained during the rescue, while another was treated for smoke inhalation but is now resting in a hotel in Tel Aviv.

Both have been visited by the embassy’s labor attaché and officer, who also provided assistance and supplies.

“The embassy will issue updates on the status of the above Filipinos as soon as additional verified information is received,” the embassy said.

Embassy reminders

In the statement, the embassy also reiterated its advice for Filipinos in the country to remain in their residences and to avoid unnecessary travel to crowded areas.

Filipinos should also continue monitoring the security situation through security advisories of the Israeli authorities, the embassy and reliable media outlets, the embassy said.

They may also coordinate with the embassy and their community and group leaders, it added.

Over 1000 have been reported dead following Hamas’ surprise attacks and Israel’s attacks for retaliation.