55 areas in QC placed under “special concern lockdown”

(Eagle News) — Fifty-five areas in Quezon City are under a “special concern lockdown” amid the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

According to the local government, the “special concern lockdown” in the following areas will last for 14 days:

According to the local government, it will distribute food packs and essential kits to affected families.

The affected families will also undergo swab testing and a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Quezon City is part of Metro Manila, which is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

Earlier, the Department of Health said Quezon City was among the 11 areas in Metro Manila under COVID-19 alert level 4–the highest—due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospital bed utilization.