500k more Sinovac doses arrive bringing total vaccine doses in PHL to 8.2M

Total Sinovac doses delivered as of May 20 reach 5.5 million

(Eagle News) – An additional 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines under the brand name CoronaVac arrived in the country on Thursday morning, May 20. This brought the total Sinovac vaccine doses delivered so far at 5.5 million, and over-all total of COVID vaccine doses of 8.2 million.

The new vaccine doses will be delivered to Metro Manila and other regions and provinces with high COVID-19 cases, including six provinces near the Philippine capital, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao, according to the National Task Force against COVID-19.

The last Sinovac delivery was on May 7, with 1.5 million doses.

The latest batch of Sinovac vaccines arrived via a commercial Cebu Pacific flight.

-Breakdown of vaccine doses by brand so far delivered in PHL-

The following is the breakdown so far of total vaccine doses delivered in the country: Sinovac – 5.5 million doses; AstraZeneca – 2,556,000 doses; Sputnik V – 30,000 doses (15,000 as first dose, and another 15,000 for its second dose); and Pfizer – 193,050.

The Philippine government said that so far, the number of vaccine doses already administered had reached more than 3 million.

(Eagle News Service)