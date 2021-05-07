1.5M more Sinovac doses arrive in PHL bringing to 5M total Sinovac doses for vaccine rollout

Total vaccine doses now in PHL at over 5.5 million, including the 525,600 doses from AstraZeneca and 15k Sputnik V doses

(Eagle News) — Some 1.5 million Sinovac doses from China arrived on Friday, May 7, bringing to 5 million the total number of Sinovac doses delivered to the country. This is the biggest batch of vaccine delivery so far to the Philippines.

As of Friday, total vaccine doses that the country has — including the 525,600 doses from AstraZeneca and the 15,000 doses of Sputnik V — have reached over 5.5 million or 5,540,600 to be exact.

Of this number, over 2 million vaccine doses have already been distributed to 3,505 vaccination sites in the country, according to Malacanang.

This month alone, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said that as many as seven million doses could arrive in the country. This would already include the 485,600 Sputnik V doses that would complete the half a million doses of the Russian-made jab for the month, and some 1 to 2 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca. There is still, however, no set date for the arrival of these vaccines this month.

-Galvez expecting 1.3 M Pfizer doses this month-

Galvez also hopes that some 1.3 million vaccine doses from Pfizer will arrive within the month.

On May 11, in fact, he said that the initial 193,000 doses from Pfizer will arrive by May 11. These doses will be used for the initial test rollout for the Pfizer vaccine that requires a storage temperature of around negative 70 degrees Celsius. Pfizer requires ultra-cold storage, much colder than Sputnik V’s required temperature of negative 18 degrees Celsius.

“Darating po ng May 11 most likely ‘yong 193,000 na initial rollout na parang ‘yon po ang parang tinatawag nating mini rollout ng Pfizer para maging gamay na po natin ‘yong ano ‘yong negative 70,” he said.

Galvez also reported that Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by private companies will arrive in the country in June.

(Eagle News Service)