5 volcanic quakes, steam emission monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 in place

(Eagle News)–Five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam emission was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 656 tons on October 13.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.

The local government units concerned and the public were also reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit as “ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.