5 Central Luzon provinces, aside from NCR, Laguna added to Modified ECQ areas starting today – Palace

Home religious services allowed under MECQ provided health and safety protocols are followed

(Eagle News) – Aside from Metro Manila and Laguna, five Central Luzon have been placed under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) starting today, Saturday, May 16, according to Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that these provinces in Central Luzon have been placed under MECQ until May 31: Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga including Angeles City, and Zambales.

Roque explained that the addition of these provinces was the result of the appeal made by local governments concerned in Central Luzon.

“Kasama na rin po rito (sa MECQ) ang mga nag-apila pong mga bayan na nabagnggit namin kanina kasama mga probinsya ng Central Luzon, maliban sa Tarlac,” he said.

The Palace spokesperson described the Modified ECQ as a “transition phase” between ECQ and a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) where lockdown protocols have been somewhat relaxed.

The relaxation of temporary measures would be applied to previously stringent limiting movement and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of food and essential services, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel, he explained.

-Additional activities allowed under MECQ –

Under the MECQ, home religious services are now allowed, he said.

Roque said priests, imams, rabbi and religious ministers can now provide home religious services provided that minimum health standards are followed such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“Puede na pong magbigay ng home religious services, pansinin nyo po ha, home religious services and mga pari, mga imam, mga rabbi, at iba pang religious health ministers provided meron pong proper health protocol kagaya ng pagsuot ng masks, at saka social distancing, temperature check at iba pa po,” he said.

Roque also announced that recuitment and placement agencies are now allowed to operate under MECQ areas but limited to only 50 percent workforce. They are now included among the Category 3 or employment activities allowed in MECQ areas.

Swimming is also one of the non-contact sports allowed under MECQ, he said.

Firearms and arms training establishment will also be allowed under MECQ but are subject to the Firearms and Explosives Office.

-Only Cebu City, Mandanue City to remain under ECQ-

In the meantime, Cebu City and Mandaue City will remain under the stricter protocols of the Enhanced Community Quarantine starting today. Cebu City will no longer be under MECQ as had been earlier announced because of the appeal made by the city amid rising COVID cases.

All other areas in the country will be under General Community Quarantine.

As of now, there are no areas in the country under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) which is the transition phase to the “new normal” where minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing will be the norm.

The new normal phase will be in place until there is no vaccine developed against COVID-19, Roque said.

The country will also continue its mass testing, isolation and treatment of COVID cases, and more aggressive contact tracing.

The new quarantine protocols will be in place until May 31, 2020.

(Eagle News Service)