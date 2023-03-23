5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Cagayan on Thursday, March 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 7:32 a.m.

The epicenter was 20 kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island, Calayan.

The depth of focus was 43 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; San Antonio, Zambales

Intensity II – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Ilagan, Isabela;

Intensity I – Penablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan; Batac, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Santol, La Union

No damage to property was reported, but aftershocks were.