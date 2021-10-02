5.6-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 5:59 a.m.

It had its epicenter 10 kilometers northwest of Sablayan.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – Batangas City

Intensity I- Mulanay and Mauban, Quezon; Tagaytay City

Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.