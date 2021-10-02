5.6-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 5:59 a.m.
It had its epicenter 10 kilometers northwest of Sablayan.
The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II – Batangas City
Intensity I- Mulanay and Mauban, Quezon; Tagaytay City
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.