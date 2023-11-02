5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Eastern Samar on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:50 p.m.

The epicenter was 76 kilometers northeast of Hernani.

The depth of focus was seven kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V – Hernani and Llorente, Eastern Samar

Intensity IV – Gen. MacArthur, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Salcedo and City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

Intensity III – Quinapondan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Mercedes, Guiuan, Giporlos, Lawaan and Balangiga, Eastern Samar; City of Tacloban, Leyte

Intensity II – Can-avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo; Palo, Tanauan, Dulag, Babatngon, San Miguel, Pastrana, Barugo, Carigara, Tabontabon and Julita, Leyte; Basey and Santa Rita, Samar

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Villaba, Abuyog, Calubian, Carigara, and Leyte, Leyte

Intensity I – Mahaplag, Javier, Hilongos, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.