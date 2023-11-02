5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News)–A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Eastern Samar on Thursday, Nov. 2.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:50 p.m.
The epicenter was 76 kilometers northeast of Hernani.
The depth of focus was seven kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity V – Hernani and Llorente, Eastern Samar
Intensity IV – Gen. MacArthur, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Salcedo and City of Borongan, Eastern Samar
Intensity III – Quinapondan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Mercedes, Guiuan, Giporlos, Lawaan and Balangiga, Eastern Samar; City of Tacloban, Leyte
Intensity II – Can-avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo; Palo, Tanauan, Dulag, Babatngon, San Miguel, Pastrana, Barugo, Carigara, Tabontabon and Julita, Leyte; Basey and Santa Rita, Samar
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Villaba, Abuyog, Calubian, Carigara, and Leyte, Leyte
Intensity I – Mahaplag, Javier, Hilongos, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.