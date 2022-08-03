5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental early Wednesday, Aug. 3

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental early Wednesday, Aug. 3.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 3:19 a.m.

The epicenter was 51 kilometers southeast of Manay.

The depth of focus was two kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Manay, Tarragona, and Caraga, Davao Oriental

Intensity III – City of Mati and Baganga, Davao Oriental

Intensity II – City of Davao

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Davao

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.