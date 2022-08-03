5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental early Wednesday, Aug. 3

(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental early Wednesday, Aug. 3.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 3:19 a.m.
The epicenter was 51 kilometers southeast of Manay.
The depth of focus was two kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Manay, Tarragona, and Caraga, Davao Oriental
Intensity III – City of Mati and Baganga, Davao Oriental
Intensity II – City of Davao
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Malungon, Sarangani; City of Davao
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.