5.2-magnitude quake strikes Davao Oriental early Saturday, Jan. 22

(Eagle News) — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental early Saturday, Jan. 22.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 4:43 a.m.
Its epicenter was 15 kilometers southeast of Baganga.
The depth of focus was 102 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Baganga and Caraga, Davao Oriental; Maco, Davao de Oro
Intensity III – Mawab and Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Lupon, Manay and San Isidro, Davao Oriental; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur
Instrumental intensity:
Intensity I – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.