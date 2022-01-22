5.2-magnitude quake strikes Davao Oriental early Saturday, Jan. 22

(Eagle News) — A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental early Saturday, Jan. 22.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 4:43 a.m.

Its epicenter was 15 kilometers southeast of Baganga.

The depth of focus was 102 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Baganga and Caraga, Davao Oriental; Maco, Davao de Oro

Intensity III – Mawab and Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Lupon, Manay and San Isidro, Davao Oriental; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur

Instrumental intensity:

Intensity I – Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.