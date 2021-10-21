45,592 violators reported in Metro Manila since downgrading of COVID-19 alert level: PNP

(Eagle News) — Over 45,000 quarantine violators have been reported in Metro Manila since the downgrading of the COVID-19 alert level to 3 in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 45,592 violators, 8,834 were logged on Wednesday.

Of the overall number of violators, 33,371 violated the minimum public health standards.

A total of 11,903 violators of the curfew imposed in the region, meanwhile, were recorded, for a daily average of 2,381.

Over 300, or 318, who are not considered authorized persons outside residence (APORs) were caught outdoors.

The PNP said 56 percent of the violators were warned, 36 percent fined, and 8 percent faced other sanctions.

Earlier, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar orders police commanders to increase police visibility in specific areas in the region amid concerns over an observed complacency among some people following the downgrading of the alert level in Metro Manila last weekend.