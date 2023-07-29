45 rockfall events, 40 volcanic quakes monitored in Mayon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Forty-five rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Apart from these, PHIVOLCS said monitored were 40 volcanic earthquakes.

A slow effusion of lava flow spanning 2.8 and 3.1 kilometers along Mi-si and Bonga gullies was also monitored.

Also detected were 600 meters of

slow lava flow along the Basud Gully.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 4113 tons per day.

According to PHIVOLCS, the ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place.

Pilots were also warned against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon remains under an alert level 3.