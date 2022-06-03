4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Friday, June 3.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 7:55 p.m.
The epicenter was four kilometers northeast of Bayabas.
The depth of focus was 59 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Bayabas, Tago and City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur
Intensity III – Cagwait and Marihatag, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity I – Tandag City, Surigao del Sur; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro;
Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.