4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur on Friday, June 3.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 7:55 p.m.

The epicenter was four kilometers northeast of Bayabas.

The depth of focus was 59 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Bayabas, Tago and City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III – Cagwait and Marihatag, Surigao del Sur; Rosario, Agusan del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity I – Tandag City, Surigao del Sur; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro;

Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.