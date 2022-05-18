4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Wednesday, May 18.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:38 a.m.
The epicenter was 7 kilometers northeast of Mobo.
The depth of focus was five kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity
Intensity V – Masbate City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Masbate City
Intensity I – Passi City, Iloilo
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.