4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Wednesday, May 18.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:38 a.m.

The epicenter was 7 kilometers northeast of Mobo.

The depth of focus was five kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Masbate City

Intensity I – Passi City, Iloilo

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.