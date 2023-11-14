4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:10 a.m.

The epicenter was 19 kilometers southwest of Maitum.

The depth of focus was 26 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Intensity III – City of General Santos

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity IV – City of General Santos

Intensity III – Pikit, Cotabato; Malungon and Maasim, Sarangani; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Tantangan, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.