4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:10 a.m.
The epicenter was 19 kilometers southwest of Maitum.
The depth of focus was 26 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity
Intensity III – City of General Santos
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity IV – City of General Santos
Intensity III – Pikit, Cotabato; Malungon and Maasim, Sarangani; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato
Intensity II – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Glan, and Malapatan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Tantangan, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.