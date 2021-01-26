4.5-magnitude quake hits Batangas early Tuesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Batangas early Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:39 a.m., had its epicenter 20 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.

It had a depth of 74 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Calatagan, Batangas; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – Tagaytay City, Cavite; Olongapo City, Zambales

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.