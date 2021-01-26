4.5-magnitude quake hits Batangas early Tuesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Batangas early Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:39 a.m., had its epicenter 20 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.
It had a depth of 74 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Calatagan, Batangas; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity I – Tagaytay City, Cavite; Olongapo City, Zambales
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.