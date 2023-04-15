4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Occidental Mindoro early Saturday

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro early Saturday, April 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:18 a m.

The epicenter was 24 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos.

The depth of focus was 189 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Intensity I – Sarangani and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity I – General Santos City; Kiamba, Malungon, and Maasim, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.