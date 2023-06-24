4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Batangas early Saturday, June 24

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Batangas early Saturday, June 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:11 a.m.

The epicenter was 17 kilometers southwest of Calatagan.

PHIVOLCS said the depth of focus was 80 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity II – City of Tagaytay, Cavite; Puerto Galera and City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – Bauan, Batangas City, and Lemery, Batangas; Magallanes, Cavite; Magsaysay and Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.