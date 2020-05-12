4.2-magnitude quake hits Zambales

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Tuesday, May 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:46 p.m., had its epicenter 10 kilometers southwest of Palauig.

It had a depth of 42 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity III – Mayantoc, Tarlac

Intensity II – Masinloc, Zambales; Mandaluyong City & Marikina City

Intensity I – Botolan, Zambales; City of Manila

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Marikina City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.