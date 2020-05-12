4.2-magnitude quake hits Zambales

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Tuesday, May 12.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:46 p.m., had its epicenter 10 kilometers southwest of Palauig.
It had a depth of 42 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities
Intensity III – Mayantoc, Tarlac
Intensity II – Masinloc, Zambales; Mandaluyong City & Marikina City
Intensity I – Botolan, Zambales; City of Manila
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Marikina City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.