4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental early Wednesday, June 14

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Wednesday, June 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:49 a.m.

The epicenter was 17 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino.

PHIVOLCS said the depth of focus was 30 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, and Malita, Davao Occidental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity II – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental: Malungon, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.