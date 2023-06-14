4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental early Wednesday, June 14

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Wednesday, June 14.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:49 a.m.
The epicenter was 17 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino.
PHIVOLCS said the depth of focus was 30 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, and Malita, Davao Occidental
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
Intensity II – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental: Malungon, Sarangani
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.