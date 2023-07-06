4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani on Thursday, July 6.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:27 a.m.
The epicenter was 25 kilometers southwest of Kiamba.
The depth of focus was 20 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity IV – Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
Intensity III – T’boli, South Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani
Intensity II – General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Malapatan and Maasim, Sarangani
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity III – Maitum, Sarangani
Intensity II – General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maasim, Malapatan, and Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City, and Sto. Nino, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.