4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani on Thursday, July 6.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 11:27 a.m.

The epicenter was 25 kilometers southwest of Kiamba.

The depth of focus was 20 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Intensity III – T’boli, South Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani

Intensity II – General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Malapatan and Maasim, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III – Maitum, Sarangani

Intensity II – General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maasim, Malapatan, and Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City, and Sto. Nino, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.