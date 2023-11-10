4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Quezon

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Quezon on Friday, Nov. 10.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:20 p.m.
The epicenter was 33 kilometers northeast of Burdeos.
The depth of focus was two kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity
Intensity II- Burdeos, Quezon
Instrumental Intensities
Intensity II – Polillo, Quezon
Intensity I – Infanta, Quezon
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.