4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Quezon

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Quezon on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:20 p.m.

The epicenter was 33 kilometers northeast of Burdeos.

The depth of focus was two kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Intensity II- Burdeos, Quezon



Instrumental Intensities

Intensity II – Polillo, Quezon

Intensity I – Infanta, Quezon

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.