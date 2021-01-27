36 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon; alert level 1 retained

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were one rockfall event, a faint crater glow, and sulfur dioxide and steam emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the sulfur dioxide emission was last measured below baseline average at 401 tons on January 26.

The emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, while there was no magmatic eruption imminent, the volcano was “at an abnormal condition.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.