33 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

One additional death pushes PNP COVID-19 death toll to 28

(Eagle News) — Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8722 as of Sunday night.

Twenty-five additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9091.

Of these, 341 were active.

The number of COVID-19 deaths among police personnel rose to 28, with the addition of a fatality.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to enforce laws.