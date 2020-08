(Eagle News)–A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Pangasinan early Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 345 a.m., had its epicenter  81 kilometers northwest of Agno.

It had a depth of 20 kilometers, and was tectonic in origin.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.