2nd Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Tubay-Santiago, Agusan del Norte physically closed until December 1

(Eagle News)–The second Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Tubay-Santiago, Agusan del Norte is physically closed until December 1.

This was after Supreme Court Deputy Court Administrator Leo Tolentino Madrazo approved the request for the temporary physical closure starting Nov. 18 by Judge Kathleen Llenares-Cezar.

The judge made the request after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 15.

During the temporary closure, the court premises shall be disinfected.

All scheduled hearings shall be conducted in the judge’s residence and shall be conducted “with the utmost confidentiality, ensuring court records are protected and returned to the courthouse at all times,” the deputy court administrator said.

He said initiatory pleadings including applications for bail may be filed electronically.

Pleadings and other court submissions on pending cases may be filed electronically with the branch where these cases are pending.