29 FDA employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-nine Food and Drug Administration personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the FDA main office in Muntinlupa City will be closed for disinfection on Friday, Aug. 27.

Earlier, the OCTA research group said Metro Manila topped its list of 20 areas with the most new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Department of Health has said a community transmission of the Delta variant had been observed in Metro Manila and in Region 4 although it added further evidence was needed to confirm this.

On Thursday, the DOH reported over 16,000 more COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DOH has said the Delta variant is highly transmissible, and can infect eight people in one sitting.