25 more policemen test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-five more policemen tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said on Saturday night.

With the development, the number of COVID-19 cases in the PNP rises to 2459.

Fifteen more recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 1494.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the number remains at 12.

Suspect cases were at 2584, while probable cases were at 875.

The Philippines has so far breached the 126000 mark in COVID-19 cases, after the Department of Health reported 4226 cases on Saturday, Aug. 8.