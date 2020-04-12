23-day old baby in Lipa, Batangas could be youngest COVID-19 fatality in PHL

(Eagle News) — A baby boy in Lipa City Batangas, who was only 23 days old, was recently confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, and could be the youngest coronavirus-related fatality in the country.

The baby died on April 5, but results of his test released four days later showed he was positive for COVID-19.

Lipa City mayor Eric Africa said in a Facebook post on April. 9 that the 23-day old baby boy was from Bgy. Lodlod in Lipa City, and is the 15th COVID-19 case in the city.

As of April 12, Lipa City has 17 COVID-19 cases. The latest added were a 60-year old male from Mataas na Lupa, and a 52-year old male from Bolbok. As of April 11, there were five virus-related deaths in Lipa City.

The Philippines has so far recorded 4,648 COVID-19 cases with deaths due to the virus rising to 297 as of 4 p.m. of April 12. Fifty new virus related deaths were recorded the past day.

There were also 197 total patient recoveries in the country as of April 12, but the Department of Health said that these were the patients who were confined in hospitals. The number does not include COVID-19 cases who were positive but recovered at home.

It is not still known if the 23-day old baby who died due to COVID-19 was the youngest fatality among global COVID-19 related deaths.

In Connecticut, USA, a six-week old baby from Hartford was reported as one of the youngest to have died due to COVID-19, according to a tweet of the Connecticut governor Ned Lamont on April 1.

The number of rising cases of young COVID-19 patients and deaths among the young people infected by the virus shattered earlier claims that the new strain of coronavirus only infected the elderly who have underlying health conditions.

(Eagle News Service)