212 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 212 volcanic earthquakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 168 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 20 minutes, and 44 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

Activity at the main crater consisted of a weak emission of steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 1229 tons on March 30.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.

PHIVOLCS said at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (the Taal Volcano Island).”

It strongly recommended for entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake to be strictly banned.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.