19 more COVID-19 cases reported among overseas Filipinos; four more recover

(Eagle News) — Nineteen more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 11592 as of Thursday night.

Four more have recovered, pushing the recovery total to 7496.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remained at 834.

The Middle East and Africa region still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7535, 4657 and 549, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 830 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with nine so far.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.

The DFA has said it has so far repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.