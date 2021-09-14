173 more COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 173 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 37356.

Of these, 2646 were active.

Recoveries rose to 34601, including the additional 212 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 109, with no additional deaths reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine jab in June.

Eleazar has said over 40 percent of the police force has been fully vaccinated.