16 volcanic earthquakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Sixteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 66 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of September 29.

A weak steam reaching 100 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS said there is partial volcanic swelling as well.

The public was reminded against entering the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

PHIVOLCS also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon is under an alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in Kanlaon volcano, noting the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation” were “likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.