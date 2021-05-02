133 more COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 133 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 20398.

Of these, 1669 were active.

Over 100, or 142, more have recovered, pushing the PNP recovery total to 18673.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 56.

The PNP earlier said PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

He has since recovered.

Sinas earlier reminded police personnel to seek medical attention and not self-medicate if they experience symptoms of COVID-19.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is still under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.