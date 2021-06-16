124 more COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional 124 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 26182.

Of these, 1878 were active.

Recoveries rose to 24233 including the additional 188 ones.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 71, with no additional deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On Tuesday, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first anti-COVID-19 dose, during the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category, including policemen.