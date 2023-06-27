107 volcanic quakes, 241 rockfall events monitored in Mayon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the 107 volcanic earthquakes, also monitored were 241 rockfall events and 17 dome-collapse pyroclastic density current events.

A very slow effusion of lava flow reaching 1.6 kilometers and 1.2 kilometers was also monitored along Mi-Si and Bonga gullies, respectively.

PHIVOLC S said sulfur dioxide flux was monitored at 753 tons per day.

A plume 750 meters tall was also seen.

PHIVOLCS said the ban on entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon is under an alert level 3, which means it is in an intensified unrest.

Experts have said potential “hazardous eruption” was possible.