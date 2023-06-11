1 volcanic earthquake, 177 rockfall events monitored at Mayon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–One volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored were a moderate plume emission and a crater glow.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 1205 tons per day on June 10.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

The ban on aircraft flying close to the volcano is also in place.

Mayon remains on alert level 3.

Earlier, Albay was placed under a state of calamity due to the threat of a “hazardous” eruption by Mayon Volcano.