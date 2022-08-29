Zaporizhzhia mission ‘hardest in history of IAEA’: Ukraine FM

This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies released on August 19, 2022, shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP)


Stockholm, Sweden (AFP)

The UN atomic watchdog’s mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine will be the agency’s hardest to date, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Monday.

“This mission will be the hardest in the history of the IAEA, given the active combat activities undertaken by the Russian Federation on the ground and also the very blatant way that Russia is trying to legitimise its presence,” Kuleba said during a visit to Stockholm.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he and his team were on their way to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks, and would arrive later this week.

This picture released on August 29, 2022 on the official Twitter account of the International Atomic Energy Agency shows International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi (C) pose with a team of 13 people wearing caps and sleeveless jackets bearing the nuclear watchdog’s logo. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he was on his way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks. – Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed that a team of independent inspectors could travel to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Ukraine, the French presidency said on August 20 after a call with Emmanuel Macron. (Photo by @rafaelmgrossi account Twitter / AFP)

Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Kuleba said “Russia is putting not only Ukraine but also the entire world at threat of risk of a nuclear accident”.

He demanded that Russia leave the plant.

“We expect from the mission a clear statement of facts of violation of all nuclear safety protocols.

“Russia must go and the IAEA as well as many countries of the world, we have to make them go, it’s as simple as that. This is the only way to ensure nuclear security,” Kuleba said.

