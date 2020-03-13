Zamora: One of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Juan City already in stable condition

(Eagle News)–One of the eight confirmed novel coronavirus cases in San Juan City is now in stable condition.

“She is now in stable condition and receiving proper care and treatment,” San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said in a statement on Friday, March 13.

Zamora also denied reports the patient escaped authorities after finding out she was positive for COVID-19.

According to Zamora, when results came out positive last March 11, “she headed to a private hospital that she preferred.”

“However, the hospital could not accommodate her anymore so the City Health and the PNP (Philippine National Police) escorted her to a different hospital for immediate treatment,” he said.

The Philippines has confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases so far, with five deaths.