Zamboanga City police captain is PNP’s 66th COVID-19 fatality

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported its 66th COVID-19 fatality, a 52-year-old police captain assigned in Zamboanga City.

In a statement, the PNP said the police official tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1.

On May 18, he was transferred to a hospital’s intensive care unit due to difficulty of breathing and was intubated.

After 29 days of fighting the virus, he died on May 30 at 5:22 a.m.

“Nakakalungkot po na araw-araw ay may pa impeksyon sa aming hanay, kaya naman patuloy po ang ating paalala sa mga pulis na magdoble ingat (It’s sad that every single day there is an infection among our ranks. That’s why I continue to remind our policemen to exercise extra precautions),” Eleazar said.

As of June 1, PNP data showed 138 additional cases also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 24113.

Of these, 1744 were active.

Over 200, or 244, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 22303.

Eleazar urged policemen who feel COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical assistance immediately.

He said the PNP was providing free health check-ups.

“(Mag-ingat) hindi lamang para sa kanilang pangsariling proteksyon kundi maging sa kanilang pamilya (exercise the necessary precautions not just for their own protection but also for their family’s),” Eleazar said.