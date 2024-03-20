‘Yoga burglar’ seen stretching before alleged Australian bakery break-in

MELBOURNE, March 20, 2024 (AFP) – A woman caught on security camera doing a full yoga routine before allegedly breaking into a bakery and stealing an almond croissant, a pair of shoes and some cleaning products has been charged, Australian police said Wednesday.

An unnamed woman — dressed in a black leather jacket, ripped black jeans and black shoes — was captured on CCTV stretching for at least two minutes in a Melbourne bakery’s carpark in the dead of night.

After busting out bridge pose, a sort of side plank and various other yoga-inspired manoeuvres, she appeared to enter Phillippa’s Bakery headquarters.

“There was an almond croissant, cleaning products and bakers shoes stolen” the bakery told AFP.

Police said the woman has been charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal.

She was released on bail and is set to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.

Phillippa’s Bakery said on Instagram that it was “quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break-in at our Bakery HQ.”

“Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in. A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar,” the bakery said.