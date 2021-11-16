Asia, International

Xi warns Biden against stoking Taiwan independence

US President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden that US support for Taiwanese independence would be “like playing with fire”, state media said Tuesday, as the two held a long-awaited video call.

“Taiwanese authorities have repeatedly tried to ‘rely on the US for independence’,” Xi was quoted as saying by state media agency Xinhua, adding: “Some people in the US intend to ‘use Taiwan to control China’. This trend is very dangerous and is like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned.”

