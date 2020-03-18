Worldwide total of COVID-19 cases now nearly 200,000 as more infections reach 155 countries

(Eagle News) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has climbed to almost 200,00 with coronavirus infections reaching 155 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) virus dashboard.

The tally was as of March 18, and also showed that almost 82,000 cases recovered from the disease, or 81,961 to be exact. Total deaths were at 7,954.

The total confirmed cases worldwide hit 198,179, the Johns Hopkins University data showed with the most number of cases still from China at 81,087. Italy is next with 31,506 cases becoming the country outside China with the most number of confirmed cases.

The other countries with the most number of cases are as follows: Iran (16,169); Spain (11,826); Germany (9,360); South Korea (8,413); France (7,695); USA (6,496); Switzerland (2,700); and UK (1,960).

The JHU dashboard collates data from various official sources.

-WHO notes increase in new cases in 8 countries and territories-

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted on Tuesday that eight countries and territories reported new cases in the past day

In the COVID-19 situation report no. 57 released by WHO dated March 17, the regions with new recorded cases were identified as follows: African Region – 3; Eastern Mediterranean – 1; Region of the Americas – 3; and Western Pacific Region – 1.

“Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease,” the WHO reiterated.

In areas where COVID-19 cases have been recorded, the WHO urged the public to follow the advice of WHO and the guidance issued by the national and local health authorities.

