World leaders condemn Abe assassination

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — World leaders condemned Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while paying tribute to him as a “great” leader.

Here are some key comments:

– Britain –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the leadership role taken by the former premier, saying the UK stands with Japan “at this dark and sad time”.

“Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many,” Johnson tweeted.

– Russia –

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death an “irreplaceable loss”.

In a telegram to Abe’s family, Putin called Abe an “outstanding statesman” who had done a lot to develop “good neighbourly ties between our countries”.

– South Korea –

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol termed the killing an “unacceptable act of crime”.

“I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician,” Yoon said.

– France –

French President Emmanuel Macron said “Japan has lost a great prime minister”.

Abe had “dedicated his life to his country and worked for stability in the world”, he said in a tweet.

– Germany –

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock and solidarity with Japan over the killing.

“The deadly attack on Shinzo Abe has left me aghast and deeply sad,” the German leader tweeted. “I extend deep sympathy to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends.”

– India –

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day of national mourning would be held in honour of Abe.

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

“We stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.”

– Ukraine –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to Abe’s family.

“Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse,” he tweeted.

– United States –

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken mourned the slain former premier as a visionary leader who boosted relations between the two allies.

Meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts jointly at a G20 meeting in Bali, Blinken called Abe “a leader with great vision” who “brought the relationship between our countries, the United States and Japan, to new heights”.

– European Union –

“The brutal and cowardly murder” of Abe “shocks the world,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

“I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man,” said European Council President Charles Michel in a separate tweet.

– The Netherlands –

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed the attack “cowardly” and said his thoughts were with Abe’s loved ones and the Japanese people.

“At today’s cabinet meeting we paused to reflect on this dark day for Japanese democracy. I have fond memories of our friendship and the work we did together,” he said.

– Italy –

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was “shocked by the terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate.”

– Turkey –

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, in an armed attack. I condemn those who carried out this heinous attack,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

– China –

The Chinese embassy in Japan said it was “shocked” by the shooting.

“During his tenure, former Prime Minister Abe made contributions to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. We express our condolences on his passing and express sympathy and solicitude for his family,” an embassy spokesperson said.

– Australia –

“Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted after the attack.

“Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time.”

