World Bank lowers global growth forecast

World Bank on 07June issued a new forecast for the global economy, showing that global growth is expected to slump from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 2.9 percent in 2022— significantly lower than the 4.1 percent that was anticipated in January.

Compounding the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has magnified the slowdown in the global economy, which is entering what could become a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation.

This raises the risk of stagflation, with potentially harmful consequences for middle- and low-income economies alike.

As a result of the damage from the pandemic and the war, the level of per capita income in developing economies this year will be nearly 5 percent below its pre-pandemic trend.

SOURCE: WORLD BANK GROUP