Work in DILG, Napolcom suspended on Friday, March 13

(Eagle News)–Work in the Department of the Interior and Local Government and in the National Police Commission is suspended on Friday, March 13.

An advisory said this was for the disinfection of buildings as a preventive measure against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

The Philippines has so far recorded 52 cases, with five deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a temporary ban on domestic air and domestic sea, and land travel to and from Metro Manila.

A travel ban was also imposed on China, Hong Kong and other areas.