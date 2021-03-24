Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes condemns anti-Asian violence in Georgia

(Eagle News) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said recent anti-Asian attacks have been fueled by racist rhetoric from the previous administration.

Barnes is saddened and outraged at the shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that left people dead, including six Asian women.

He noted that the targeted acts of hatred and violence against Asian-American and Pacific islander communities have been on the rise since the early days of the pandemic.

He said these attacks have been fueled by xenophobic rhetoric from former US President Donald Trump.

“Although we have seen these events increase over the last year, we must recognize that anti-Asian racism is embedded in our nation’s history — from racist immigration laws like the Chinese Exclusion Act to the evils of Japanese internment, to countless other foreign policy decisions that have devastated Asian and Pacific Islander populations around the globe,” said Barnes.

In Milwaukee, Eagle News correspondent Grace Cuarto gives more details in this Eagle News America report.

(Eagle News Service)