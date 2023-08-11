Wildfire advisory for Filipino Community in the Big Island and Maui

Residents of Filipino descent residing in regions impacted by the Hurricane Dora-sparked wildfires are urged to prioritize safety. Stay vigilant, follow evacuation orders promptly, and stay informed through local updates.

A recent declaration from the Office of the Governor, dated August 9, 2023, strongly advises against nonessential travel to Maui Island.

For assistance, affected Filipino nationals can reach out to the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu via the emergency hotline: (808) 253-9446.