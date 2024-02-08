Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8, 2024 (AFP) – Golden State won back-to-back NBA road games for the first time since early November as Andrew Wiggins delivered 21 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday in a 127-104 victory at Philadelphia.

While two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry managed only nine points, the Warriors led by as many as 30 points, their most in any game this season in routing the injury-hit 76ers.

“It’s a team effort,” Wiggins said. “We’re all a factor offensively and defensively, getting into it, stuck to the game plan. Made plays for each other.”

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga each added 18 points for the Warriors, who broke open the game by outscoring the Sixers 43-23 in the third quarter.

The 76ers (30-20) suffered their seventh loss in eight games while the Warriors took their fourth victory in five contests.

The Warriors (23-25) improved to 3-1 on a road trip that ends Thursday at Indiana.

“Our shell was tight. Next man was helping the next man,” Wiggins said. “We bring that kind of effort tomorrow, we’ll be fine.”

Wiggins was pleased with his game after his second double-double of the season.

“It’s coming together,” Wiggins said. “Tonight was a mindset of being aggressive.”

The Sixers, without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid for at least four weeks after left knee surgery on Tuesday, are 4-12 this season without the Cameroonian star.

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 31 points to spark the NBA-leading Boston Celtics over visiting Atlanta 125-117.

The Latvian 7-foot-2 (2.18m) forward connected on 13-of-19 shots from the floor while Derrick White added 21 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Eastern Conference leader Boston, which rose to 39-12.

Jimmy Butler’s triple double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists ignited the Miami Heat to a 116-104 home victory over San Antonio.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points while Bam Adebayo added 20.

French rookie Victor Wembanyama, last year’s top NBA Draft pick, had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs.

– Cavs’ streak hits seven –

Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, Evan Mobley added 22 and each grabbed eight rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers stretched their win streak to seven games with a 114-106 triumph at Washington.

Mitchell hit 14-of-25 shots from the floor, 5-of-10 from 3-point range, and 7-of-7 free throws as the Cavs won for the 15th time in 16 starts and improved to 33-16, second in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards slumped to 9-41, ensuring their sixth consecutive campaign without a winning record.

Toronto’s R.J. Barrett scored 23 points to lead seven Raptors scorers in double figures in a 123-117 victory at Charlotte.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges had 45 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a losing cause as Charlotte’s losing streak reached nine games.